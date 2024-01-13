Left Menu

Mumbai Crime Branch seizes banned Gutkha, Pan Masala worth Rs 12 crores; 7 held

Mumbai Crime Branch seized banned Gutkha and Pan Masala worth Rs 12 crore from the Kasa area in Maharashtra's Palghar and arrested seven people in this connection, an official said on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 13-01-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 09:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai Crime Branch seized banned Gutkha and Pan Masala worth Rs 12 crore from the Kasa area in Maharashtra's Palghar and arrested seven people in this connection, an official said on Friday. "We have arrested different varieties of banned Gutkha and Pan Masala worth Rs 12 crore from the Kasa area of Palghar and arrested seven people in this connection. Further investigation is underway," an official told ANI.

"The arrested persons were identified as Ibrahim Inamdar, Santosh Kumar Singh, Kamil Khan, Heera Lal Mandal, Nasir Yalgar, Zameer Sayad, and Sanjay Khairat," the official added. "Three of the accused persons were arrested earlier. While interrogating them, it was learnt that the other accused were about to supply the banned Gutkha and Pan Masala to Palghar. A trap was laid and we caught hold the other accused from the said area before the shipment could change hands."

Meanwhile, the accused were presented before a local court that remanded them in police custody. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

