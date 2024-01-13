Left Menu

'Shri Ram Charan Paduka' Yatra to leave from Chitrakoot on Jan 15

As the preparation for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is underway, the 'Shri Ram Charan Paduka Yatra' will leave from Chitrakoot on January 15

ANI | Updated: 13-01-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 14:37 IST
A preview of grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the preparation for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is underway, the 'Shri Ram Charan Paduka Yatra' will leave from Chitrakoot on January 15. The Yatra will start from Bharatkup, Chitrakoot via Prayagraj and will reach to its destination Ayodhya.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the pran prathishta of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the pran prathistha of Ram Lalla on January 22. There will be Amrit Mahotsav in Ayodhya from January 14 to January 22.

Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. (ANI)

