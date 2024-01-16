Left Menu

7-year-old survives after throat slashed by glass-coated manja in Visakhapatnam

A seven-year-old girl was critically injured after her throat got caught in a glass-coated manja for kites while riding along on a scooter with her father in Visakhapatnam.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 16-01-2024 22:33 IST
7-year-old survives after throat slashed by glass-coated manja in Visakhapatnam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A seven-year-old girl was critically injured after her throat got caught in a glass-coated manja for kites while riding along on a scooter with her father in Visakhapatnam. The incident took place on Monday evening on Waltair Road when the father was motoring in his scooter along with his daughter and son.

Speaking to ANI, Rama Rao, an officer of the Three Town Police Station, said the seven-year-old was seated in front of her father when her neck accidentally got caught in the manja that had been strung out to dry in the sun. However, swift presence of mind and timely action by her father helped the girl survive the incident. Her father rushed her to a hospital where timely medical intervention saved her life.

"She is out of danger," the officer told ANI. "A special drive by the police is ongoing to seize glass-coated manja. Several bunches of these hazardous threads for kite flying have already been confiscated by our teams," he added.

He urged the people to refrain from using glass-coated manja in the interest of public safety. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

