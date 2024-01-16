Left Menu

OpenAI CEO Altman says at Davos future AI depends on energy breakthrough

Reuters | Davos | Updated: 16-01-2024
OpenAI CEO Altman says at Davos future AI depends on energy breakthrough
Image Credit: Twitter(@OpenAI)
  • Country:
  Switzerland

OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday said an energy breakthrough is necessary for future artificial intelligence, which will consume vastly more power than people have expected.

Speaking at a Bloomberg event on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Altman said the silver lining is that more climate-friendly sources of energy, particularly nuclear fusion or cheaper solar power and storage, are the way forward for AI.

