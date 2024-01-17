France's Macron to travel to Ukraine in February to finalise bilateral security deal

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he would travel to Ukraine in February to finalise a bilateral security guarantee deal and Paris would deliver more sophisticated weaponry in the coming weeks.

The trip comes at a time when political infighting in the United States and European Union has held up two major packages of assistance for Ukraine. France has been working to complete a bilateral security guarantee accord with Ukraine to help boost its finances and defences against Russia with a view to deterring Moscow from future aggression.

Macron said some 40 Scalp long-range missiles and several hundred bombs would be delivered in the coming weeks. "With these deliveries, I will go myself to Ukraine in February and finalise these texts," Macron told a news conference, adding that Europeans would need to ensure Ukraine could continue to defend itself against Russia.

Kyiv is seeking to maintain flows of military and financial aid from its Western allies after nearly two years of fighting a full-scale Russian invasion. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in Kyiv last week to sign a new security agreement and announce an increase in military funding for Ukraine to buy drones, including surveillance, long-range strike and sea drones.

Macron said Russia could not be allowed to defeat Ukraine otherwise the security of Europe would be put at risk.

