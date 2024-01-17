Ranjan Gogoi, former Chief Justice of India, to be given Assam govt's highest civilian award

The Assam government has announced the annual state civilian awards for 2023. Former Chief Justice of India and current Rajya Sabha MP, Ranjan Gogoi will be given the 'Assam Baibhav' award, the state's highest civilian award, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. "We will give the state civilian awards on February 10 and the programme will be held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati. The Assam Governor will present the awards. The Vice President of India will attend the programme as the Chief Guest," CM Sarma said, addressing a press conference held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister said that the Assam Chief Secretary is the Member Secretary of the cabinet Committee who has selected the names of the awardees and the members of the Cabinet Committee are - Ranoj Pegu, Ajanta Neog, Ranjeet Dass and Keshab Mahanta. "The Assam Baibhav Award is the highest state civilian award. In the first year, we gave the Assam Baibhav award to Ratan Tata and last year we gave the award to Tapan Saikia. This time the Assam Government will confer the Assam Baibhav Award to former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Ranjan Gogoi," CM Sarma said.

He further said that, this time, the Assam Saurav Award will be conferred to Dr Kishan Chand Nauriyal, Elvis Ali Hazarika, Hima Das and Nadiram Deuri. "This time, the Assam Gaurav Award will be conferred to Ranjit Gogoi, Parvati Barua, Debojit Changmai, Drono Bhuyan, Neelam Dutta, Anupam Deka, Soumyadeep Dutta, Basanta Chiring Phukan, Manendra Deka, Meenakshi Chetia, Pakhila Lekhtepi, Tenzing Bodosa, Nirmal Dey, Jecin Kumbang Pao, Mary Hassa, Upendra Rabha and Rahul Gupta," Sarma said. (ANI)

