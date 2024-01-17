Left Menu

Sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo depicts Heritage Corridor project inauguration ceremony using animation

Renowned sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo immaculately depicted the inauguration ceremony of 'Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa' (Heritage Corridor project) through sand animation. The famous sand artist Manas Kumar articulated the entire scenario that will take place during the inauguration ceremony of the Heritage Corridor project through animation.

ANI | Updated: 17-01-2024 10:36 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 10:36 IST
Sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo depicts Heritage Corridor project inauguration ceremony using animation
Sahoo depicts Puri Heritahe Corridor opening via sand animation. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo immaculately depicted the inauguration ceremony of 'Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa' (Heritage Corridor project) through sand animation. The famous artist Manas Kumar has depicted the entire scenario that will take place during the inauguration ceremony of the Heritage Corridor project through sand animation.

The sand animation video showcased Maharaja Shri Dibyasingh Deva offering beetle nuts, rice and coconut to Rajguru, and Rajguru instructing the Brahmin community to perform all the rituals of the festival and the Yagya flawlessly. Brahmins commencing the event, invoking the Trideva, and the vision of the Trideva portrayed by Manas Sahoo through sand animation.

He also showcased the scene of the completion of the Yagya by Maharaj Dibyasingh Dev and the inauguration of the project of Srimandira Parikrama Prakalpa by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. "I tried my best to depict the grand Heritage Corridor project inauguration ceremony through sand animation which is 3 minutes 40 seconds long. It took 15 hours to complete this task", said renowned sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo.

The Jagannath Heritage Corridor Project of Lord Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri has been completed by the Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation (OBCC) and handed over to the temple administration Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA). The Heritage project includes parking places, Shree Setu (a bridge), pilgrimage centres, a new road to facilitate the movement of pilgrims, toilets for male, and female devotees and servitors, clock rooms and electrical work with other visitors' amenities.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the project while Puri Gajapati Maharaj Divyasingha Deb will give prunahuti (final offering) at the three-day-long yagna. The corridor aims to enhance the visual appeal and surroundings of the iconic Jagannath Temple. The inauguration comes just five days ahead of the Ram temple coronation.

Jagannath Temple is one of the four dhammas that every Hindu is advised to visit. Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath, along with sister Devi Subhadra and elder brother Mahaprabhu Shri Balabhadra, are worshipped in Puri (the Purusottama Kshetra). Though no changes have been made in the temple, the area within the 75-metre corridor of the boundary wall of the Jagannath temple has been developed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana' PET Collection and Recycling Initiative

Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bott...

 India
2
Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

 India
3
MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

 Global
4
FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024