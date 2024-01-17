Left Menu

Navy chief inaugurates CO2-based air conditioning plant at INS Shivaji in Pune

Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar inaugurated a transcritical CO2 air conditioning plant at INS Shivaji in Pune's Lonavala in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 17-01-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 12:16 IST
Navy chief inaugurates CO2-based air conditioning plant at INS Shivaji in Pune
Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar in Pune. (Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar inaugurated a transcritical CO2 air conditioning plant at INS Shivaji in Pune's Lonavala in Maharashtra on Wednesday. Speaking on the plant's inauguration, the Navy chief said, "Happy to be here today at the inauguration of this transcritical CO2 airconditioning plant. This compressor has been developed indigenously."

"This is a major step towards meeting the government's commitment to reduce global warming and emission of gases harmful to the environment," he added. On the third aircraft carrier, Admiral Kumar said, "It is being processed through MoD. It has completed the Defence Procurement Board (DPB) clearance, but now it has to fill up the Defence Security Corps (DSC) so there are some staff work requirements. So it's under process."

Further, the Navy chief asserted that the aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant will go for a full operation clearance by the end of this year. ""Vikrant after commissioning went through the initial operation clearance we have done with the landings and placing the craft so these things are being done then she had gone through the guarantee docking. Now she will go for a full operation clearance," Admiral Hari Kumar said.

Highlighting the Navy's Atmanirbharta plan, the Navy chief said, "As our national leadership had set the target of becoming a developed country by 2047 we as an Indian Navy will be completely 'atmanirbhar' by then. We have given this commitment to our national leadership and we are working towards it." Addressing the piracy challenges, the Navy chief emphasised the anti-piracy operations of the the force while outlining the central government's Anti-Piracy Act.

"We have two operations ongoing in the Indian Ocean region. One is an anti-piracy operation that has been going on since 2008, we have constant deployment of one ship there. Since 2008 we have deployed about 108 ships to counter piracy," he said. "Early last year we thought piracy had gone. But recently we have noticed some activities. So we have increased our deployment and we are going aggressively after them, we want to tell them this is not the place where you can do the piracy where Indian Navy is around. One of the major facilitators has been the Government of India's Anti-Piracy Act which was approved by the Parliament and helped us to pursue our task," he added.

On pursuing the Red Sea, the Navy Chief said that the force is presently monitoring the situation there. "Currently, we are not inside the Red Sea, we will pursue the Red Sea once our interest is threatened we have deployed a ship at the side of the Red Sea. We do not have many Indian flag vessels there and so far Indian flag vessels have not faced any issues from anyone. So far no Indian flag vessels have been targeted till today but we are monitoring the situation," he said.

The Indian Navy Chief also flagged off the Indian Navy Chadar Trek (Frozen Zanskar River, Ladakh) expedition at INS Shivaji on Wednesday. The Navy Chief handed over the ceremonial Ice Axe to the team leader Cdr Navneet Malik and wished them a successful expedition.

According to the Navy officials, a team comprising 14 members would scale the summit at a height of 11,000 ft and unfurl the National flag and Naval Ensign. The expedition embodies the adventurous spirit of the Indian Navy and aims to cultivate a robust and resilient workforce capable of facing challenges and adverse weather conditions, the officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana' PET Collection and Recycling Initiative

Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bott...

 India
2
Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

 India
3
MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

 Global
4
FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024