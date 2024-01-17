DHL CEO: Red Sea disruption could lead to shortage of containers
Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 14:28 IST
Attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea and the resulting diversion of freight could lead to a shortage of shipping containers in Asia in the coming weeks, the chief executive of DHL Tobias Meyer said on Wednesday.
Such a shortage could occur because the containers may not be transported back to Asia in sufficient quantities, Meyer said at a panel discussion in Davos.
"We have to keep an eye on that," he said, adding however that the current situation cannot be compared with the supply chain difficulties three to four years ago.
