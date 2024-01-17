Left Menu

DHL CEO: Red Sea disruption could lead to shortage of containers

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2024 14:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea and the resulting diversion of freight could lead to a shortage of shipping containers in Asia in the coming weeks, the chief executive of DHL Tobias Meyer said on Wednesday.

Such a shortage could occur because the containers may not be transported back to Asia in sufficient quantities, Meyer said at a panel discussion in Davos.

"We have to keep an eye on that," he said, adding however that the current situation cannot be compared with the supply chain difficulties three to four years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

