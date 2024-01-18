Left Menu

Iowa sues TikTok for misleading parents about inappropriate content

Updated: 18-01-2024 03:06 IST
Iowa's attorney general on Wednesday sued TikTok, accusing the video-based social media platform of misleading parents about their children's access to inappropriate content on the company's app.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird in a lawsuit filed in a state court in Polk County accused TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance of lying about the prevalence of content about drugs, nudity, alcohol and profanity on its platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

