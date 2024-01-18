Iowa sues TikTok for misleading parents about inappropriate content

Iowa's attorney general on Wednesday sued TikTok, accusing the video-based social media platform of misleading parents about their children's access to inappropriate content on the company's app.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird in a lawsuit filed in a state court in Polk County accused TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance of lying about the prevalence of content about drugs, nudity, alcohol and profanity on its platform.

