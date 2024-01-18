YS Sharmila to assume role of Congress chief in Andhra Pradesh on Jan 21

YS Sharmila, who was appointed by the Congress as the president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee recently, will assume the new role on January 21, the party said in a statement. The event will be attended by Manikkam Tagore, in charge of Andhra Pradesh Affairs at the All India Congress Committee, along with Members of Parliament, CD Mayappanu, Secretary of AICC, and Christopher Tilak, AICC Secretary, they said.

The program is expected to be attended by Members of the CWC, former Union Ministers, former Members of Parliament, former legislators, working presidents, and senior party leaders. The wide-ranging participants encompass Coordination Committee Members, Pradesh Congress Committee Vice Presidents, General Secretaries, AICC Members, and PCC Members; District Congress Committee Presidents and Executive Committee Members; City Congress Committee Presidents and Executive Committee Members; Assembly Constituency Coordination Committee Members; Mandal Department Presidents and Members; as well as all members of the frontal organisation, departments, and cells at the state and district executive levels. Their active participation is earnestly requested to make this event a success.

YS Sharmila joined the Congress earlier this month. She also merged her party, the YSR Telangana Party, into Congress. The Congress on Tuesday appointed YS Sharmila Reddy, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, as president of the party in the poll-bound state.

The decision was announced days after G Rudra Raju resigned as Congress chief in the state. Raju has been appointed special invitee to the Congress Working Committee.

Congress leaders in Andhra Pradesh are hopeful of the party's prospects in the state after the party's victory in Telangana assembly polls in November last year. Congress ousted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi from power in Telangana. Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh would be held along with Lok Sabha polls, expected in April-May this year. (ANI)

