Rajasthan: Students chant "Modi, Modi," during VP Jagdeep Dhankar's speech

Wild cheers and chants of "Modi, Modi" reverberated during Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's address at the 40th convocation ceremony at Banasthali Vidyapith in Tonk. The students raised the slogan "Modi Modi" when the VP spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event.

When the Vice President addressed the students and faculty members of the institute, the students echoed with slogans of "Modi-Modi." Applauding PM Modi, Dhankar said, "He understood one thing after becoming the Prime Minister. That the key to development and progress springs from you," as the students again let out a wild roar.

Banasthali Vidyapith aims at the synthesis of spiritual values and scientific achievements of both the East and the West. Its educational programme is based on the concept of "Panchmukhi Shiksha" and aims at all-around harmonious development of personality. Emphasis on Indian culture and thought characterized by simple living and khadi wearing are hallmarks of life at Banasthali. (ANI)

