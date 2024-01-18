Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Dumper crashes into ditch near Sonprayag

A dumper crashed into a ditch near Sonprayag in Uttarakhand on Thursday, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 18-01-2024 09:09 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 09:09 IST
Dumper crashes into ditch near Sonprayag in Uttarakhand. Image Credit: ANI
An SDRF team reached the spot after receiving word of the incident and a rescue operation was launched, officials informed.

However, there was no word on injuries or fatalities at the time of filing this report. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

