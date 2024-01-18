Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple ot gift 'onavillu' to Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Lord Ram idol in Ayodhya, the famous Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram to gift 'Onavillu', a traditional ceremonial bow on Thursday in a function to the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya as part of its consecration on January 22. The origin of the Temple of Sree Padmanabhaswamy is lost in antiquity. The Temple has references in Epics and Puranas. Srimad Bhagavatha says that Balarama visited this Temple, bathed in Padmatheertham and made several offerings. Nammalwar, 9th century poet and one among the 12 Vaishnavite saints of the Alvar tradition, has composed ten hymns in praise of Lord Padmanabha.

The devotees had been granted permission to see 'Onavillu' from Thursday morning. Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple priest and the governing body members will hand over the 'Onavillu' to the Shri Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust representatives during a function held at 5:30 pm.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. An idol of Ram Lalla will be enthroned in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Meanwhile, Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra on Wednesday said that the 'Shubh Muhurt' or auspicious time for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the temple in Ayodhya is 12.30 pm on January 22.

The black-stone idol of Ram Lalla, exquisitely sculpted by a Mysuru-based sculptor--Arun Yogiraj--has been selected for enthronement. The rituals started on Tuesday and will continue for seven days. Thousands of VIP guests have received invitations from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the ceremony.

More than 11,000 guests nationwide have received invitations from the Trust for the Pran Pratistha ceremony, with special arrangements underway to provide memorable gifts to all attendees. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals at the Pran Prathistha. (ANI)

