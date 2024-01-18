BJP President JP Nadda to participate in Swachh Teerth Campaign, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Delhi

BJP National President JP Nadda will be participating in two public programmes in the national capital today (Thursday). The first programme will involve the BJP President's voluntary contribution of labour for cleanliness under the Swachh Teerth Campaign.

The cleanliness drive will be held at Pashupati Nath Temple in East Delhi's Vishwas Nagar area. This comes in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for the cleaning up of temples ahead of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lala in Ayodhya's Ram Temple on January 22.

A number of BJP leaders and Chief Ministers have so far undertaken the Swachh Teerth Campaign and participated in the cleaning of temples across the country. On January 14, the BJP President had contributed towards the 'Swachhta Abhiyaan' ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, by participating in a cleanliness drive at Guru Ravidas Mandir in Delhi on Sunday.

The second public programme of JP Nadda in Delhi will involve his participation in the Vikisit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from East Delhi's Vishwas Nagar. The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is an initiative aimed at ensuring 100 percent saturation of government schemes across the nation. The Yatra was launched by PM Modi on November 15 in Khunti, Jharkhand.

In just two months, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has drawn over 15 crore enthusiastic participants. People's participation numbers increased dramatically after the campaign was launched in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana by PM Modi on December 16, 2023.

"While the Yatra had reached out to 2.06 crore people at the end of Week 4 on December 13, 2023, the numbers swelled to 5 crores at the end of the 5th week by December 22, 2023. Over the next four weeks, the Yatra drew 10 crore participants, crossing the 15 crore milestone. As of January 17, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra dashboard read 15.34 crore participants, covering 2.21 lakh Gram Panchayats and 9,541 urban locations," the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said. (ANI)

