Israel steps up Lebanon attacks with strikes that kill 15

Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon killed at least 15 people, targeting what Israel described as Hezbollah militants and infrastructure in response to repeated ceasefire violations.

Reuters | Israeli Strikes On Southern Lebanon Killed At Least People On Friday | Updated: 19-06-2026 11:27 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 11:27 IST
Israel steps up Lebanon attacks with strikes that kill 15
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Israeli strikes ​on southern Lebanon killed at ​least 15 people on ‌Friday, state ​news agency NNA said, while Israel said the attacks launched overnight were aimed at what it described ‌as Hezbollah targets in several areas.

Residents and domestic media said Israeli airstrikes and shelling hit several towns in the Nabatieh district overnight and into early Friday, in ‌a bombardment that NNA said was among the heaviest in recent ‌weeks. The Israeli military said it had struck what it described as Hezbollah militants and infrastructure at several southern sites, in response to repeated violations of the ceasefire by the Iran-backed ⁠group.

The escalation ​comes a day ⁠after Israel published a map showing an expanded military control zone in southern Lebanon beyond ⁠which it said it would not rule out attacks, raising questions over Wednesday's U.S. ​interim peace deal with Iran. The agreement calls for an end to ⁠fighting on all fronts, including Lebanon, and for parties to respect Lebanon's territorial integrity and ⁠sovereignty.

A ​senior Israeli official said Israel was engaged in "stubborn negotiations" with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration over keeping troops deployed 10 km (6.2 miles) inside ⁠southern Lebanon as it pursues Hezbollah. Israel has rejected calls to withdraw its ⁠forces from southern Lebanon, ⁠where Hezbollah has kept up attacks on Israeli positions, some employing explosive drones that have killed and wounded troops ‌this week.

TRENDING

1
Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Azerbaijan
2
EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

Luxembourg
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

United States
4
Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuba

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

Can Sustainability-Linked Credit Guarantees Unlock Cheaper Financing for Malaysian MSMEs?

Renewable Energy’s Next Challenge: Turning Clean Power Into Reliable Power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026