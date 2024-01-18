Left Menu

12-year-old hit by Delhi school bus dies; driver nabbed

18-01-2024
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police on Thursday apprehended the driver of a bus that was allegedly involved in an accident in which a 12-year-old girl died in Delhi's Sarita Vihar. The deceased girl, a resident of Madanpur Khadar area in the national capital was allegedly hit by a bus at Janta Flats Road today, police said.

Officials said that information about a fatal accident was received around 8.33 am at Sarita Vihar Police Station. On an inquiry it was found that the deceased was hit by a hired school bus.

An FIR was registered under 279 and 304A of the IPC on the basis of the complaint by deceased's father after which the bus driver was apprehended and the bus involved in the accident was also seized by police. The accused bus driver has been identified as Ram Vinod (42), a resident of Nagwa village in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district.

The police are to still verify whether or not the detained bus was involved in previous accidents. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

