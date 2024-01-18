Left Menu

SC refuses to interfere with Punjab and Haryana High Court's order granting bail to Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to interfere with the Punjab and Haryana High Court's order granting bail to Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection with the NDPS case.

ANI | Updated: 18-01-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 14:42 IST
SC refuses to interfere with Punjab and Haryana High Court's order granting bail to Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to interfere with the Punjab and Haryana High Court's order granting bail to Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection with the NDPS case. A bench of justices Bela M Trivedi and KV Viswanathan refused to entertain the plea filed by the Punjab Government.

The Punjab Government has filed a plea challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court's order granting bail to Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection in connection with the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The top court sought to know from the Punjab Government why Khaira was not chargesheeted at first instance as the apex court noted that the entire trial was concluded and right at the end, the prosecution agency was seeking to implead the legislator.

Recently Khaira was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in connection with the drug smuggling case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

 Global
2
HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

 Switzerland
3
Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in uncharted territory

Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in un...

 Switzerland
4
INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024