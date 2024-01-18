SC refuses to interfere with Punjab and Haryana High Court's order granting bail to Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira
The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to interfere with the Punjab and Haryana High Court's order granting bail to Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection with the NDPS case.
The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to interfere with the Punjab and Haryana High Court's order granting bail to Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection with the NDPS case. A bench of justices Bela M Trivedi and KV Viswanathan refused to entertain the plea filed by the Punjab Government.
The Punjab Government has filed a plea challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court's order granting bail to Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection in connection with the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The top court sought to know from the Punjab Government why Khaira was not chargesheeted at first instance as the apex court noted that the entire trial was concluded and right at the end, the prosecution agency was seeking to implead the legislator.
Recently Khaira was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in connection with the drug smuggling case. (ANI)
