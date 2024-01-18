Parliament Security Breach Case: Delhi Court rejects Neelam Azad bail plea, says allegations serious

The Patiala House Court of Delhi on Thursday rejected the bail plea of accused Neelam Azad, arrested in the Parliament Security Breach case. Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur while passing judgement said "Considering the nature and seriousness of allegations levelled against the applicant /accused and the initial stage of investigation, I do not find it to be a fit case to release the applicant/accused on bail. The present bail application stands dismissed."

The court noted that FIR in the present case has been registered under section 186/353/452/153/34/120B IPC read with Section 16/18 of UAPA. Investigation in the present case is at a nascent stage. The allegations against the applicant/accused are serious as she is alleged to be involved in disrupting the sovereignty and integrity of India alongwith other co-accused persons. On January 16, during arguments, Delhi Police stated that the material, evidence and other documentary evidence show her complicity in the offence and thus, disentitle her to be released on bail.

Prima facie there are reasonable grounds against the accused person which negate the enlargement on bail considering the fact that the investigation is pending, said Delhi Police. The accused persons are powerful and influential which is detrimental to the investigating agency if released on bail. The nature of the offence or gravity of the offence and severity of punishment are also relevant considerations at the stage of consideration of bail, further stated Delhi Police.

Advocate Akhand Pratap Singh appeared for the Delhi Police and Advocate Suresh Chaudhary appeared for the accused Neelam Azad in the matter. Neelam Azad has recently moved a bail plea on the grounds of violation of Article 22 by not producing her before the court within 24 hours of the arrest.

This case pertains to a security breach at parliament on the anniversary of the Parliament attack case on December 13, 2023. All six persons are presently in judicial custody. (ANI)

