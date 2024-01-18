Gujarat: Boat capsizes in Vadodara's lake, 10 rescued
As many as 10 children were rescued after a boat carrying children capsized in Vadodara's Harni Motnath Lake on Thursday.
As many as 10 children were rescued after a boat carrying children capsized in Vadodara's Harni Motnath Lake on Thursday. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has expressed his condolences at the tragedy.
"More than 10 rescued so far," said Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday called the incident 'heart-wrenching' and urged the state government to expedite relief measures.
"The news of the death of many students, including teachers, due to the boat capsizing in Vadodara, Gujarat is extremely heart-wrenching. Many students are still reported missing in this accident. The Gujarat government and administration are requested to expedite the relief and rescue operations and make every possible effort to save the lives of the students. In this hour of grief, we stand with the bereaved families and express our deepest condolences," Kharge said. Vadodara MP Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt said that strict action will be taken in this regard.
"The NDRF team is carrying out the rescue operation. The children have been taken to different hospitals. Strict action will be taken in this matter," Vadodara MP said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
