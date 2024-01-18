Nagaland: All India NCC Trekking camp culminated at Kohima; over 500 cadets participated

The All India NCC Trekking Camp culminated at Japfu Christian College, Kohima on Thursday in which 510 cadets from Senior Division and Junior Division NCC from NCC Directorates of Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim and NER attended the camp, said PRO, Ministry of Defence on Thursday. This trekking camp was the first of its kind held in Nagaland as part of the NCC North Eastern Trekking event.

The cadets arrived on 10 Jan 2024, in the camp organized by 24 Independent NCC companies, Kohima under the aegis of NCC Group HQs, Kohima. On arrival, at the Japfu Christian College, Kegwema, the cadets were organized into four mixed groups, named after the rivers of Nagaland for all trekking and training events. The idea of training in mixed groups is to facilitate and promote healthy interaction of cadets from different cultural backgrounds, it stated.

Sekhose, Director DYR&S, and Brig Dipankar Saha, Group Commander, NCC Group Kohima, inaugurated the camp and flagged off the trekking activities on 12 Jan 2024. The Divisional Forest Officer of Kohima Forest Division, Chesavi, also addressed the cadets and shared his perspective on environmental concerns and sustainable living practices, giving easy-to-understand practical advice. The DFO exhorted the cadets to develop environmental consciousness, the release stated.

Between January 13 to January 16, the four groups were taken on daily treks to Japfu Ridge, Kisama Heritage Village, Kisama Potato Farm and View Point, and Zakhama Military Station. The day hikes in the lap of Mount Japfu were the first exposure for most of the cadets to hill-walking. These day-hikes involved daily elevation gain and loss of about 2000 feet, over a distance of 8 to 10 km. The total distance covered over four days of Hill walking was about 36 km and was moderately challenging for first-timers in the hills.

According to PRO, Ministry of Defence, a visit to Kisama Heritage Village gave the cadets a glimpse into the Naga Culture and the historical significance of these hills during World War II. Documentaries and films were screened in the evenings, to keep the cadets gainfully engaged. "Through such trekking camps, the objectives of building resilience and inculcating environmental consciousness, besides a love for the outdoors, cannot be achieved fully. However, the seeds for these objectives have certainly been sown, at least in some young, impressionable minds. On the penultimate day, i.e., January 17, 2024, Inter-Group competitions were organized, culminating in a cultural program, that was enjoyed by the cadets," the release stated.

The Dispersal of the cadets was on January 18, 2024, when the cadets moved back to their respective destinations from Dimapur Railway Station, carrying good memories with them of Nagaland, it's people and their culture, it added. (ANI)

