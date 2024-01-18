"Ram Temple was not issue of conflict between..." Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday asserted that at the time of Independence Ram Temple was not an issue of conflict between Hindus and Muslims adding that every community has supported the 'Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan' in some way. Addressing the book launch of 'Rom Rom Mein Ram' in New Delhi, Singh said that the new Ram Temple being built in Ayodhya is a symbol of the restoration of Indian culture.

"The Ram Temple was not an issue of conflict between Hindus and Muslims at the time of independence. Twelve Muslims had given an affidavit and supported the Ram Temple at that time... It was not a matter of conflict between Hindus and Muslims, it was a matter linked with the faith of Hindus. The first FIR related to the Ram Temple was registered against a group of Sikhs," he said. He further said that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks of 'garib kalyan' (welfare of the poor), the thought is inspired by Lord Ram.

"Two people made us realise that we need to work for the people at the lowest rung of society - first Lord Ram and second Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay. He (Deen Dayal Upadhyay) started several schemes for the upliftment of the poor in the country," Defence Minister said. Praising PM Modi for starting a special 11-day religious exercise preceding the January 22 Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple.

"Modi ji has been doing an 11-day-long sadhana. I never imagined that a person working in the field of politics could be such a great seeker. PM Modi has brought back Ayodhya's importance," he added. He further said that January 22 will be a historic day. After so many years, the temple is being constructed.

The Pran Pratishta ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several other leaders will attend the event. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the Pran Prathistha of Ram Lalla. (ANI)

