Under-construction steel bridge collapses in Khammam, five workers injured

Five workers were injured after an under-construction steel bridge collapsed under Wyra police station limits in Khammam in Telangana on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 18-01-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 23:07 IST
Under-construction steel bridge collapses in Khammam(PHOTO/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Five workers were injured after an under-construction steel bridge collapsed under Wyra police station limits in Khammam in Telangana on Thursday. Five workers at the site sustained only minor injuries in the incident.

"This incident took place when the slab-pouring was going on. When the concrete pouring machine was taken reverse, it hit a stone and the centering got disturbed and the bridge collapsed. The five workers recieved minor injuries. This incident took place around 6 pm," N.Sagar Inspector Wyra police station said. "No casualties in this incident," he added.

Further information on the incident is awaited as authorities investigate the cause and assess the extent of the damage to the construction site. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

