UltraTech Cement shares climb 2 pc after Q3 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 17:24 IST
Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd on Friday climbed 2 per cent after the company reported a 67 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the December quarter.

The stock went up 2.07 per cent to settle at Rs 10,097 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 2.42 per cent to Rs 10,132.55.

On the NSE, it advanced 2 per cent to Rs 10,098.75.

The company's market valuation rallied Rs 5,898.88 crore to Rs 2,91,487.94 crore.

UltraTech Cement Ltd on Friday reported a 67 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,774.78 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal, helped by lower fuel and raw material costs as well as higher sales and operational efficiencies.

The leading cement maker posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,062.58 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

It reported the ''highest-ever quarterly profit after tax'' in the December quarter.

