Comprehensive arrangements made for parking, lodging in Ayodhya Dham

Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple on January 22, the Yogi government has implemented comprehensive arrangements for large-scale lodging and parking in Ayodhya. The Ayodhya Development Authority and Ayodhya Municipal Corporation have constructed multi-storey parking facilities, equipped with amenities such as food courts, dormitories, and banquet halls. As of now, five such parking facilities have been started in Ayodhya.

According to the Vice Chairman of Ayodhya Development Authority and the Municipal Commissioner, Vishal Singh, a multi-storey parking complex has been prepared to accommodate the large number of devotees expected to arrive after the Pran Prathistha. Four of these buildings have been constructed by the Development Authority, and one by the Municipal Corporation. Recently, one of the parking complexes was inaugurated. In these multi-storey complexes, in addition to parking facilities, there are also other amenities including dormitories to accommodate a significant number of people staying here. Facilities such as food courts, restaurants, and banquet halls have also been arranged for the convenience of the devotees. In the coming days, further improvements will be made to these arrangements, ensuring that visitors to Ayodhya have a pleasant experience and return with fond memories, he further added.

Vishal Singh mentioned that the complex operated at Triveni Sadan in Amaniganj has the facilities of shops, dormitories and restaurants along with parking. "Here, parking is available for 37 four-wheelers and 50 two-wheelers. In addition to this, a total of 85 shops are set up on the first and second floors, while on the third floor, there are dormitories with 166 beds. The fourth floor is dedicated to a restaurant and kitchen arrangement. On the fifth floor, there is an open terrace rooftop where one can enjoy food and beverages while sitting," he added.

Meanwhile, two multi-story parking complexes have been constructed under the name of Arundhati Bhavan in Tezi Bazar. Arundhati Bhavan West is established in an area of 10,700 square meters. It includes a restaurant covering 3,200 square meters and also has arrangements for 180 beds. In addition, there is parking space for more than 300 cars and 200 two-wheelers. The second complex is built in an area of 23,500 square meters. It provides facilities for 328 beds, and parking for 76 four-wheelers, and 132 two-wheelers. Here, there is a restaurant in an area of 110,000 square meters, a banquet hall in 6,000 square meters, and an open restaurant area in 4,000 square meters.

The operation of the Lakshman Kunj Multi-Story Parking, located near the Ayodhya Collectorate, is being managed by the Municipal Corporation. This complex provides a facility for 1000 outdoor parking, and parking is also available on the lower ground. Additionally, nearly 80 two-wheelers can be parked here. On the upper ground floor, there is parking space for approximately 72 two-wheelers and 26 four-wheelers. The first, second, third, and fourth floors each have arrangements for 40 two-wheelers and 44 four-wheelers.

Moreover, on the terrace, parking for 65 four-wheelers is available. A rooftop restaurant has been constructed on the seventh floor. 8 shops have been built in the basement, a canteen, 15 shops and 10 food courts have been built on the ground floor. A canteen, 15 shops and 10 food courts have been built on the ground floor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)