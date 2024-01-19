Left Menu

MP: Police register case against Vatsalyapuram Orphanage's caretaker for torturing children in Indore

The action was taken following the instructions of district collector Ashish Singh. According to the police, the Collector had received a complaint that children were kept in Vatsalyapuram Ashram without permission and they were also being tortured. Acting on the complaint, the district collector formed a team to look after the matter.

ANI | Updated: 19-01-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 17:41 IST
MP: Police register case against Vatsalyapuram Orphanage's caretaker for torturing children in Indore
Vatsalyapuram Orphanage (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indore police registered a case against the caretaker of Vatsalyapuram Orphanage located in Vijay Nagar area in the city in connection with torturing children living there, a police official said on Friday. The case was registered at Vijay Nagar police station in the district on Thursday on the instruction of district collector Ashish Singh. According to the police, the Collector had received a complaint that children were kept in Vatsalyapuram Ashram without permission and were also being tortured. Acting on it, the collector formed a team to look after the matter.

"A few days ago, the district Collector formed a team, including a Women and Child Development Officer, SDM and others which had reached Vatsalyapuram Ashram to investigate. A total of 21 children were found in the Ashram and the team conducted an interrogation. The caretaker of the ashram was failed to submit the required documents at that moment," said Rajesh Dandotiya, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) The operator of the ashram, however, lives in Rajasthan and the caretaker used to oversee here. The caretaker failed to present the necessary documents before the team. Thereafter the team presented the children before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and they (children) gave statements that they were assaulted and tortured, the officer said.

"A report was submitted to the police in this regard and on the basis of it, the police registered a case against the caretaker of the ashram under relevant sections of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and IPC section 323," Dandotiya added. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

Meanwhile, Collector Singh said, "After the statement of the children, various irregularities were found and the police registered a case into the matter. We have also brought the matter to the notice of the court and legal action will be taken into the matter according to the rules." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India
4
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024