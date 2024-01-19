Left Menu

Anant Raj raises Rs 500 cr via issue of shares to institutional investors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 18:08 IST
Anant Raj raises Rs 500 cr via issue of shares to institutional investors
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Anant Raj Ltd has raised Rs 500 crore through issuance of shares to institutional investors on a private placement basis to reduce debt and meet working capital requirements.

In a regulatory filing on late Thursday, the company informed that it had launched Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) on January 12 and closed on January 18.

The Finance and Investment Committee approved the allotment of 1,68,91,891 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 296 per equity share, aggregating to about Rs 500 crore.

The shares have been issued to Tata Indian Opportunities Fund, Tata Mutual Fund-Tata ELSS Tax Saver Fund, Bofa Securities Europe, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, Discovery Global Opportunity (Mauritius), Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund, and Mahindra Manulife Business Cycle Fund.

In November last year, Anant Raj Ltd planned to raise up to Rs 500 crore through issuance of securities to institutional investors.

In October, Delhi-based Anant Raj announced plans to launch three new housing projects in Gurugram and Andhra Pradesh in the next 6-9 months with an estimated sales value of Rs 4,000 crore.

Anant Raj will launch a luxury group housing project in Sector 63A Gurugram, comprising over 1 million sq ft of developable area. The company also has plans to launch plots and villas, having a saleable area of around 1 million sq ft, in its nearly 200-acre township 'Anant Raj Estate' in Gurugram.

The company has also started the construction of 1,900 affordable housing projects at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India
4
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024