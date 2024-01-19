Farmers stage 'rail roko' in Latur district

A group of farmers attempted to stage a 'rail roko' in Maharashtra's Latur district to protest the arrest of their leader in Buldhana on Friday, police said. The police detained some of the protesting farmers who gathered at Harangul railway station on the outskirts of the city, an official said.

Ravindra Tupkar, the leader of a farmers' organisation, was arrested in Buldhana, following which a group of farmers staged an agitation in Latur, he said.

Protestors also demanded that the government declare a drought, ensure the distribution of crop insurance and sanction the Rs 9,000 price for soybean crops, among other demands.

