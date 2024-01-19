Farmers stage 'rail roko' in Latur district
- Country:
- India
A group of farmers attempted to stage a 'rail roko' in Maharashtra's Latur district to protest the arrest of their leader in Buldhana on Friday, police said. The police detained some of the protesting farmers who gathered at Harangul railway station on the outskirts of the city, an official said.
Ravindra Tupkar, the leader of a farmers' organisation, was arrested in Buldhana, following which a group of farmers staged an agitation in Latur, he said.
Protestors also demanded that the government declare a drought, ensure the distribution of crop insurance and sanction the Rs 9,000 price for soybean crops, among other demands.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Latur
- Buldhana
- Ravindra Tupkar
- Harangul
- Maharashtra's
ALSO READ
MSRTC bus catches fire in Latur; no casualties
Speaker Om Birla to inaugurate orientation programme for members of Madhya Pradesh legislature
Woman held for killing husband with help of minor boy in Latur
Awhad's remarks about Lord Ram his personal opinion, says NCP's Latur unit chief
Anganwadi workers stage protest in Latur