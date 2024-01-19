Left Menu

"Will attend Pran Pratistha ceremony,...Need blessing of Ayodhya": Ex-Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari

Former litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Iqbal Ansari on Friday asserted that he has been invited to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple adding that he will be attending the ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

ANI | Updated: 19-01-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 19:30 IST
Former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case Iqbal Ansari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former litigant in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Iqbal Ansari on Friday asserted that he has been invited to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple adding that he will be attending the ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. Kerala Sneham Ashram Priest Swami Sunil Das met former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case Iqbal Ansari and invited him for Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

"Swami Sunil Das gave me a gift of the temple and I have accepted it...I am a resident of Ayodhya and respect every religion. I have been invited and I will attend (Ram Temple inauguration). We want Hindus and Muslims of the country to have a good bond and need the blessing of the people of Ayodhya," Iqbal Ansari told ANI on Friday. He further said that when the verdict on Ram Mandir came it was welcomed by the Muslim community of the nation.

"For the past 70 years, the case was in the Lower Court, High Court, and Supreme Court and on November 9, 2019, the verdict on Ram Mandir came the decision was welcomed by the Muslim community of the nation. After the decision, there was no Dharna, protest or any case," he added. Ex-Babri litigant said that four years have passed and there is an environment of peace.

"The Ram Temple is ready for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. My message is that people who are coming to Ayodhya should follow the path of Lord Ram," he added. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' while a team of priests, led by Lakshmikant Dixit, will lead the main rituals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

