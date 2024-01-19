Azerbaijan adds women to COP29 organising committee after criticism

Azerbaijan on Friday added 12 women to its COP29 organising committee after criticism of the body, which had previously been entirely all male.

Azerbaijan, a major oil and gas producer, will host the annual climate change summit in November. It is headed by the country's environment minister Mukhtar Babayev, a former state oil executive.

