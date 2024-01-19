Left Menu

"Ayodhya Ram Mandir lays foundation for Ram Rajya": Basavaraj Bommai

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai believes the 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ram Mandir in Ayodhya marks the commencement of "Ram Rajya", an era of prosperity and justice for all.

ANI | Updated: 19-01-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 22:55 IST
BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai believes the 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ram Mandir in Ayodhya marks the commencement of "Ram Rajya", an era of prosperity and justice for all. Speaking at the release of a CD on Sri Ram by Jayashree Arvind on Friday, Bommai described "Ram Rajya as a time of abundance, free from poverty and injustice".

"We are all fortunate to witness this historic moment. The installation of Lord Ram in his rightful place, after centuries, fills us with joy. It's a sign that time has come for everything," Former Karnataka Chief Minister said. Bommai emphasized the significance of this event compared to other avatars of Lord Vishnu. He called Ram's incarnation the most "noble" due to his unwavering adherence to principles throughout his life.

"Ram Chandra exemplified an ideal life, From childhood to exile, he never compromised his values. Even today, his story teaches us valuable lessons. The Ramayana, especially Valmiki's version, beautifully portrays the ideal relationships between father and son, brothers, and guru and disciple," Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai said. He then addressed the historical debate surrounding the Ram temple site, stating that the presence of a mosque previously prevented the worship of Lord Ram.

"Their scriptures forbid prayer in such structures, Finally, Lord Ram has returned to his rightful place at the right time. The Pran Pratishtha by Prime Minister Modi on January 22nd will be a joyous occasion for all," said Bommai The event also saw the presence of MLA Ravi Subramanya, Uttaradi Mutt Convener Aacharya Katti, and Dr Jayashree. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

