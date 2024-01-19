Left Menu

Indian Immunologicals Ltd launches India's first indigenously developed Hepatitis A vaccine, 'Havisure'

ANI | Updated: 19-01-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 22:56 IST
Indian Immunologicals Ltd. (IIL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and a biopharmaceutical company in India, launched India's first indigenously developed Hepatitis A vaccine, 'Havisure'. The vaccine represents a significant step forward in India's fight against Hepatitis A and is poised to make a substantial contribution to public health. The vaccine launch event was held on Friday at a hotel in Hyderabad.

The new vaccine, 'Havisure', is the result of extensive research and development efforts by IIL's dedicated team of scientists and researchers. This indigenously developed vaccine is poised to play a crucial role in preventing Hepatitis A, a highly contagious liver infection that poses a significant public health challenge. Hepatitis A is a viral infection primarily spread through the fecal-oral route, meaning that it is transmitted through the ingestion of contaminated food or water.

Addressing the event, K. Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals Ltd., said, "The launch of Havisure is a testament to our commitment to advancing healthcare solutions for the nation. Currently, Hepatitis A vaccines are imported into our country and as the true meaning of Atma Nirbhar Bharat, IIL has tirelessly put in efforts and developed India's 1 vaccine for Hepatitis A." "The vaccine Havisure has undergone extensive clinical trials in 8 centres and has proven to be safe and efficacious. With Havisure, we aim to contribute significantly to the prevention of this infectious disease. IIL launching three vaccines in a single year is itself a big achievement and full credit to my team," he added.

'Havisure' is set to play a crucial role in protecting against the Hepatitis A virus, which primarily affects the liver. The vaccine is effective in preventing the disease and is recommended for children with routine immunisations. It is a two-dose vaccine wherein the first dose is administered at 12 months of age and the second dose is given at least 6 months after the first dose. The vaccine is also recommended for individuals who are at risk of exposure or travel to regions with high Hepatitis A prevalence. In addition to this, people with an occupational risk of infection and suffering from chronic liver diseases also need the Hepatitis A vaccination. (ANI)

