Left Menu

Equity markets to have normal trading session on Sat; holiday on Mon

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 22:57 IST
Equity markets to have normal trading session on Sat; holiday on Mon
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Stock exchanges NSE and BSE on Friday said there will be normal trading sessions on January 20 and a trading holiday on January 22.

Earlier, the bourses were scheduled to hold special trading sessions in the equity and equity derivative segment on January 20 (Saturday) to check their preparedness to handle major disruption or failure at the primary site.

In separate circulars, NSE and BSE said there will be a normal trading session on Saturday.

''Members are requested to note that the exchange shall be conducting regular trading sessions on Saturday, January 20, 2024, from the primary site in equity and equity derivatives segments as per regular market timings. Price bands applicable for normal trading day shall continue to be remain applicable on January 20, 2024,'' NSE said in its circular.

Besides, it will be a trading holiday on January 22, with the Maharashtra government announcing a holiday in connection with the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Maharashtra government has declared January 22 as a public holiday.

Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that money markets will remain closed on January 22.

On the same day, public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across the country will remain closed for half a day.

The Department of Personnel and Training has also issued an order for a half-day closure of central government establishments on January 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India
4
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024