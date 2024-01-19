Left Menu

Andhra: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam dispatches Srivari Laddu Prasadams to Ayodhya

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam's Joint Executive Officer Veerabrahmam said that Srivari Laddu Prasada, prepared to distribute to the devotees attending the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple, has been dispatched from Srivari Seva Sadan-1 to Tirupati Airport on Friday night.

ANI | Updated: 19-01-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 23:11 IST
Laddus being prepared in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam's Joint Executive Officer Veerabrahmam said that Srivari Laddu Prasada, prepared to distribute to the devotees attending the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple, has been dispatched from Srivari Seva Sadan-1 to Tirupati Airport on Friday night. Veerabrahmam informed that the TTD Board had decided to dispatch one lakh laddus, weighing 25 grams each, to Ayodhya for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22.

He said that the laddus were packed in 350 boxes by devotees of Lord Balaji and were transported to Ayodhya by a private truck to Tirupati Airport and from there they would be sent to Ayodhya in a special flight. Earlier, Evo Dharma Reddy from TTD highlighted that this distribution is part of a global charity campaign.

These unique laddoos, prepared in the 'potu' at Tirumala Srivari Temple, are expected to bring joy to Hindu religious organisations and Srivari devotees alike. As the city of Ayodhya is buzzing with excitement as it prepares for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Shri Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi on January 22, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the arrangements in Ayodhya on Friday, expressing satisfaction with the planning and execution.

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple on Thursday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.' In a significant prelude to the upcoming ceremony, a special puja was held in the sanctum sanctorum before the idol was brought inside with the help of a crane on Wednesday night.

The video shared by Sharad Sharma, media in-charge of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, showed the joyous atmosphere at the temple. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' while a team of priests, led by Lakshmikant Dixit, will lead the main rituals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

