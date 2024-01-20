Left Menu

Amit Shah attends cultural event during his Assam visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a visit to Assam, attended a cultural programme on Friday night at Tezpur University.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2024 07:24 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 07:24 IST
Amit Shah attends cultural event during his Assam visit
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the event. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a visit to Assam, attended a cultural programme on Friday night at Tezpur University. The event dedicated to Assam's legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika, was also attended by the state chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Union Minister is scheduled to attend the programme of the 13th Triennial Conference of All Bathou Mahasabha on Saturday. Security has been beefed up across Assam in view of Amit Shah's visit to the northeastern state on Saturday.

Heavy security personnel have been deployed at Sarusajai Stadium, Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra and other parts of Guwahati. Senior police officials are monitoring the security arrangements in the capital city of Assam.

He will first attend the passing out parade of 2551 Assam police commandos at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. The Home Minister will also launch a book named "Assam's Braveheart Lachit Barphukan" at Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium in Guwahati.

On January 20 evening, the Home Minister will inaugurate the Brahmaputra Riverfront in Guwahati. The Union Home Minister will also attend the 61st Raising Day celebrations of the SSB at the SSB complex in Tezpur on January 20.

On the same day, he will attend the 13th triennial conference of the All Bathou Mahasabha at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district. Amit Shah's Assam visit is likely to coincide with Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which will commence from Nagaland for Assam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Mother and son survive Zambia's deadly cholera outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
4
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024