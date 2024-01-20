Amit Shah attends cultural event during his Assam visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a visit to Assam, attended a cultural programme on Friday night at Tezpur University. The event dedicated to Assam's legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika, was also attended by the state chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Union Minister is scheduled to attend the programme of the 13th Triennial Conference of All Bathou Mahasabha on Saturday. Security has been beefed up across Assam in view of Amit Shah's visit to the northeastern state on Saturday.

Heavy security personnel have been deployed at Sarusajai Stadium, Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra and other parts of Guwahati. Senior police officials are monitoring the security arrangements in the capital city of Assam.

He will first attend the passing out parade of 2551 Assam police commandos at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. The Home Minister will also launch a book named "Assam's Braveheart Lachit Barphukan" at Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium in Guwahati.

On January 20 evening, the Home Minister will inaugurate the Brahmaputra Riverfront in Guwahati. The Union Home Minister will also attend the 61st Raising Day celebrations of the SSB at the SSB complex in Tezpur on January 20.

On the same day, he will attend the 13th triennial conference of the All Bathou Mahasabha at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district. Amit Shah's Assam visit is likely to coincide with Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which will commence from Nagaland for Assam. (ANI)

