Reliance Industries shares fall over 1 pc after Q3 earnings

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd fell 1.30 per cent in morning trade on Saturday after the company reported its quarterly earnings.

The oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate's consolidated net profit of Rs 17,265 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal was 9.3 per cent higher compared to the year-ago period.

However, the company's quarter-on-quarter the profit was lower when compared to Rs 17,394 crore earnings in the preceding three months ended September 30.

RIL shares fell to Rs 2,698.60 apiece, down 1.33 per cent compared to the previous close on the BSE.

Similar trends were seen on the NSE as well, where the stock opened at dropped 1.27 per cent to Rs 2,700.00 in early deals.

The 30-share benchmark Sensex was trading in the green.

