"Irrespective of religion, everyone waits for Ram Temple Pran Pratsihta": Khushbu Sundar

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar said on Saturday that irrespective of religion, everyone is waiting for the Pran Pratsihta ceremony of January 22 at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "The coming inauguration of Ram Mandir has brought the whole world in a celebration mood. In Ayodhya, irrespective of religion, everyone is waiting for the temple to open for the general public," Khushbu Sundar told ANI after participating in a cleanliness drive at the Adikesava Perumal Temple, here.

"The Muslims are reciting bhajans; there are young kids who are making paintings and singing bhajans. Things like these are bringing the country together, and this is the oneness Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about," she added. Swachhata Abhiyan takes on new momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted people for conducting a cleanliness drive at religious places as part of the campaign . His appeal came ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya on January 22.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday participated in a cleanliness drive at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, in Tiruchirappalli. The governor said that for thousands of years, temples have been the centre of his life.

"Whenever a village is built, first a temple is built and the village develops around it. It has been the centre of gravity of our entire life. Because of a long period of subjugation and colonisation, this sense was weakened. Today the entire country is 'Ramamay'. This coming of Sri Ram's temple at Ayodhya, the whole country is celebrating... It is the responsibility of the people to keep the temple clean and maintain it... It should be a part of their regular rituals," he told reporters. Delivering his inaugural address at the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik, the Prime Minister reiterated his call for cleanliness campaigns, urging citizens to clean pilgrimage places and temples across the country on 'Pran Pratishtha' day of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. (ANI)

