AAP government to kick off 3-day Ramlila event today; CM Kejriwal to attend on Sunday

The Delhi CM, in a post on X, announced that he will attend the Ramlila on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 14:28 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the Delhi Government has announced a three-day grand Ramlila for the residents of Delhi, starting on Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the people to attend the event. The Delhi CM, in a post on X, announced that he will attend the Ramlila on Sunday.

"I will go for Ramlila tomorrow on Sunday. You should also take out time and go with your family," Kejriwal said. Ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony, the Delhi government on Friday announced it will organise a three-day Ramlila starting Saturday.

The event will be held at the Pyarelal Auditorium near ITO and will feature a live three-hour performance presented by the Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra from 4 pm to 7 pm. The event is free for everyone, as per the Delhi government.

Meanwhile, the AAP has claimed that the Centre denied permission to hold the event at the Bharat Mandapam citing the issue of maintenance. Saurabh Bharadwaj, the Delhi Minister, while speaking to ANI said, "...Shri Ram Kala Kendra performs a very beautiful Ramleela, it is considered one of the best in India. We wanted to organise this Ramleela in Bharat Mandapam, but the ITPO kept us hanging. They rejected our permission on the last day, which is very unfortunate... We will organise it in another auditorium now... They cancelled our request, citing maintenance. It was baseless and the reasons were purely political. Now, the Ramleela will be organised in Pyarelal Bhawan on 20-21-22 January..."

Notably, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals.

Several celebrities and noted personalities have received invitations to the ceremony. Various activities have been planned by organisations and groups across India and abroad in the lead-up to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

