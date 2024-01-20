Left Menu

JK Cement posts multiple rise in net profit to Rs 283.81 cr

The company had posted a profit of Rs 37.15 crore in the year-ago period, JK Cement said in a regulatory filing.Its revenue from operations rose 20.47 per cent to Rs 2,934.83 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,436.09 crore a year ago, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 18:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@JKCementIndia)

JK Cement Ltd on Saturday posted a sevenfold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 283.81 crore for the December quarter. The company had posted a profit of Rs 37.15 crore in the year-ago period, JK Cement said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 20.47 per cent to Rs 2,934.83 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,436.09 crore a year ago, it said. JK Cement's total expenses rose 7.5 per cent in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal to Rs 2,564.29 crore.

The company's total income was at Rs 2,973.28 crore, up 21.12 per cent.

