"Only those who believe in God visit Ayodhya": Ex-Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony

With only a couple of days remaining for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the former litigant representing the Muslim side in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, Iqbal Ansari, on Saturday said that he is looking forward for the grand event in the temple town. Ansari said that the land of Ayodhya is so sacred that only those who believe in God visit the city.

"The coming days are looking very beautiful in Ayodhya. People are coming to Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha (of Ram Lalla). We believe that whoever comes to Ayodhya should seek the blessings of God and follow the paths shown by him. Ayodhya is that land where every visitor returns with a good message. Here, people of all religions like Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, and Christian live. The land of Ayodhya is so sacred that only those who believe in God come here," he said. The 'Pran Pratishtha of the new Ram Lalla idol will be held on January 22, which is set to be performed by Prime Minister Modi. The idol of Lord Ram in his child form, carved by Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, has been placed inside the sanctum santorum of the temple.

Earlier on Friday, Kerala Sneham Ashram Priest Swami Sunil Das met Iqbal Ansari and invited him for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Ansari said that he will be attending the grand event on Monday.

"Swami Sunil Das gave me a gift of the temple and I have accepted it...I am a resident of Ayodhya and respect every religion. I have been invited and I will attend (Ram Temple inauguration). We want Hindus and Muslims of the country to have a good bond and need the blessing of the people of Ayodhya," Iqbal Ansari told ANI on Friday. He further said that when the verdict on Ram Mandir came it was welcomed by the Muslim community of the nation.

"For the past 70 years, the case was in the Lower Court, High Court, and Supreme Court and on November 9, 2019, the verdict on Ram Mandir came the decision was welcomed by the Muslim community of the nation. After the decision, there was no Dharna, protest or any case," he added. Ex-Babri litigant said that four years have passed and there is an environment of peace.

"The Ram Temple is ready for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. My message is that people who are coming to Ayodhya should follow the path of Lord Ram," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony. (ANI)

