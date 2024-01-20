Wings India 2024: AAI's pavilion excites aviation enthusiasts

Left Menu

On the third day of Wings India 2024, Asia's largest civil aviation event, the common public got access to explore the various pavilions set up at the Begumpet airport.

Visuals from Wings India 2024 (Photo/Wings India). Image Credit: ANI
On the third day of Wings India 2024, Asia's largest civil aviation event, the common public got access to explore the various pavilions set up at the Begumpet airport. The exhibitions are attracting a diverse crowd of students and families. A large number of exhibitions by airport operators, airlines and various industry partners are showcasing the comprehensive vision and robust future of India's civil aviation sector.

Equipped with an immersive Air Traffic Control Console, the pavilion of the Airports Authority of India ( AAI), is catching the attention of visitors. The ATC console is offering visitors a glimpse of the dynamic journey into the workings of Air traffic control providing them with a first-hand and live experience. A statutory body under the ownership of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, AAI works for the development, expansion and modernization of the Air traffic services. It is responsible for creating, upgrading, maintaining, and managing civil aviation infrastructure in India. At the AAI pavilion, visitors were found appreciating the work being done by it under the Ministry of Civil Aviation. They also praised the government's efforts to facilitate air travel.

"UDAN Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik and Regional Connectivity scheme helped people of middle income and underprivileged persons for aviation transport. Regional Connectivity Scheme connects remote areas of Himachal Pradesh, NE state and Andaman and Nicobar Islands to India's central or main area. Other seamless and hassle-free facilitations like Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan and GAGAN GPS Aided Geo Navigation System," said Bilwanath, a UPSC aspirant and a visitor at the pavilion. Apart from the pavilions, the airshow at the event is captivating the visitors. The crowd is admiring this extra layer of excitement. The 4-day event has been jointly organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA), AAI and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

