Delhi: People of Muslim community performs prayers for success of 'Pran Pratishtha' at Ram Temple

As Ayodhya gears up for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram's idol at the Ram Temple, an air of enthusiasm envelops the people with the Muslim community extending congratulations to the devotees in a heartening gesture. In a meeting held in Delhi's Nizamuddin Basti on Saturday, members of the Muslim community prayed for lasting peace and harmony in the country on the occasion.

They conveyed their good wishes to the Hindu community for the idol consecration, emphasizing unity and brotherhood. During the gathering, Maulana Nasir Ahmad spoke to ANI and affirmed that the entire Muslim community stands with the Hindus during the ceremony.

"There is no confusion within the Muslim community regarding this matter, acknowledging the Supreme Court's verdict and expressing support for the upcoming ceremony," he said. Maulana Nasir Ahmad further emphasized the collective desire for prosperity, progress, and peaceful coexistence in the nation.

Arshad, who participated in the meeting, stressed the significance of special prayers during auspicious occasions. "With the inauguration of the Ram Temple scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya, special prayers were offered for the success of the event. I convey best wishes to the Hindu community, expressing hopes for peace and unity among all citizens," he said.

He further said that in the spirit of unity, prayers were not limited to the immediate occasion but extended to the well-being of the nation. Shazia Ilmi, a BJP leader, commended this positive initiative by the Muslim community, stating that their support reflects a commendable step towards unity.

The preparations for the consecration of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya are underway on a global scale, with people from around the world expected to attend. The collective prayers for peace, progress, and harmony echo a sentiment of shared values, transcending religious boundaries and fostering a spirit of togetherness during this significant moment in Ayodhya's history.

Notably, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals.

Several celebrities and noted personalities have received invitations to the ceremony. Various activities have been planned by organisations and groups across India and abroad in the lead-up to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Settling the centuries-old dispute with regards to 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, the Supreme Court on November 9 in 2019 by a unanimous decision gave the possession of the contested property to a trust that will oversee the construction and management of the Ram temple. (ANI)

