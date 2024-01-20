Left Menu

Creating problems for themselves: Union Minister Puri on Congress declining Ayodhya invite

"The entire country is celebrating it. People all over the world are happy. They (Congress) are creating problems for themselves. We are in a celebration mood," he said.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said that by turning down the invite for Pran Pratishtha extended to the leaders of grand old party, Congress is creating problems for itself. The Union Minister said that people all over the world are happy and everyone is in a celebration mood.

"The entire country is celebrating it. People all over the world are happy. They (Congress) are creating problems for themselves. We are in a celebration mood," he said. This came after senior Congress leaders--Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury--'declined' the invitation to the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the grand event is "clearly a Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh event". The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on Monday.

The idol of Lord Ram has been placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya. The idol of 'Ram Lalla' is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony. (ANI)

