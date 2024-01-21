Left Menu

Devotees hold 'Shobha Yatra' in Shimla ahead of 'Pran Pratsihta'

Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, devotees gathered and participated in the Shobha Yatra procession here in Shimla.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2024 09:37 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 09:37 IST
Devotees in Shimla participating in Shobha Yatra ahead of inauguration of Ram Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, devotees gathered and participated in the Shobha Yatra procession here in Shimla. The procession, which was taken from Kalibari temple to Ram Mandir in Shimla, saw the participation of both men and women.

Both BJP and Congress leaders also participated jointly in the Yatra on the streets of Shimla. Former minister and BJP leader Suresh Bhardwaj told ANI, "In 1990-1992, I was part of Kar Sewa. It is a lifetime experience, as I have also gone to jail to make Ram Temple. On January 22, there will be a Pran Pratishtha at Ram Temple. It is a very glad moment for everyone across the globe, as Lord Ram is a lord for the welfare of all." "Here in Shimla, you can see enthusiasm among the people. The Congress leaders, including the Mayor and Deputy Mayor and also the BJP leaders, have come all together here. All organisations have collectively gathered for the Ram temple and Shobha Yatra in Shimla," he said.

The Congress leader and mayor of Shimla, Surender Chauhan, said that this is a matter of faith. "This is a matter of faith towards God and Lord Ram. I have received an invitation from the Shimla Ram temple committee. Under the Shimla Municipal Corporation area, we are facilitating the organisers. We have also been organising the Bhajan in the town hall and it will continue throughout the year," Chauhan said.

Uma Kaushal, Deputy Mayor of Shimla, said that women have more faith in God. "This is a very good opportunity ahead for Pran Pratishtha. We are happy to be part of this Shobha yatra; women have more faith and belief in God and a large number of women are taking part in it." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

