'Pran Pratishtha': King George Medical University administration and official work to be closed on Monday

All administrative and official work at King George Medical University will remain closed on Monday as Lord Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratishtha' at Ayodhya will be celebrated across India. The order comes after the directive issued by the Uttar Pradesh government to close all educational institutions on Monday.

However, the Outpatient Department (OPD), Emergency, Operation Theatre (OT) services and treatment-related facilities of the hospital will be open as usual, according to a circular issued by Vice Chancellor Soniya Nityanand. The circular also stated that hospital services will be on "high alert mode" on Monday given the Pran Pratishtha program.

"...the Administrative and Academic Offices/Activities will remain closed on 22 January 2024 whereas the entire range of hospital services including OPD/OT Services WILL FUNCTION AS, ON A NORMAL WORKING DAYS and also the hospital services will remain on HIGH ALERT MODE in view of Pran Pratishtha Program of Shri Ram Temple on 22 January 2024," the circular issued on Saturday read. Meanwhile, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi have announced a half-day closure of its offices and institutions on Monday. However, all critical clinical services will continue their operations.

"The Government of India has declared Monday, January 22, 2024, a half day closing till 14.30 hrs, vide OM ref: F.No.12/7/2023- JCA, DOPT dated January 18, 2024, as Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated across India," the premier medical institute said in a circular. "It is notified for information of all the employees that the institute will remain half day closed till 14.30 hrs on January 22, 2024. All Chiefs of Centres, Heads of the Departments, Units and Branch Officers are requested to bring this to the notice of all staff working under them," they added.

"However, since AIIMS New Delhi is on high alert for a period of one month till February 2, 2024 vide ref: No.F.9/VVIP/2024-Estt. (H), DGHS, Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) dated January 9, 2024), all CRITICAL CLINICAL services shall remain functional," the premier medical institute stated. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on January 22. The idol of Lord Ram was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya on Friday.

The idol of 'Ram Lalla' is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony. (ANI)

