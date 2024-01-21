Left Menu

AAP to organise Shobha Yatra, Bhandaras on Jan 22 to mark Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha, says Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

Aam Aadmi Party will organise Shobha Yatra, Bhandaras, and Sunderkand recitals, among others, in the national capital on Monday to mark Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has said.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 18:04 IST
AAP to organise Shobha Yatra, Bhandaras on Jan 22 to mark Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha, says Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj
Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party will organise Shobha Yatra, Bhandaras, and Sunderkand recitals, among others, in the national capital on Monday to mark Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has said. The AAP MLA from Greater Kailash said that party legislators and workers will organise religious programmes at various places according to their personal capacity.

"Delhi government has already announced a holiday for half day tomorrow. Several programmes are also being organised at temples. AAP MLAs will organise Bhandara (community fests), Shobha Yatra, Sunderkand tomorrow," Bharadwaj said. As per Dilip Pandey, AAP Delhi Vice President, on Monday, the party will organise Bhandaras in 44 out of 70 Assembly constituencies, Shobha Yatra to be taken out in four constituencies and Sunderkand recital programmes to be held in three constituencies.

Meanwhile, the AAP government is also organising a three-day Ramlila event at Pearey Lal Bhawan in ITO that commenced on Saturday. "A very beautiful grand Ramlila programme has been organised at ITO. I was there yesterday. People are liking it very much, especially the elderly and women. Today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will go there in the evening. Many of our party MLAs will also come (today)," the Delhi Tourism Minister said.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on Monday. The idol of Lord Ram has been placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The idol of 'Ram Lalla' is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
2
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
3
Binance Coin (BNB) price takes a hit as India bans parent exchange, investors flock to Retik Finance (RETIK)

Binance Coin (BNB) price takes a hit as India bans parent exchange, investor...

 United States
4
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024