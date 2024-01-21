Tripura: Assam Rifles destroy marijuana plantations worth Rs 1.05 cr in Lembucherra

Left Menu

Assam Rifles has destroyed 30,000 illegal plantations of marijuana worth Rs 1.05 crore in General Area Lembucherra of Tripura.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 20:55 IST
Assam Rifles has destroyed 30,000 illegal plantations of marijuana worth Rs 1.05 crore in General Area Lembucherra of Tripura. The joint operation was successfully carried out by representatives of the State Police and Tripura State Rifles.

"Continuing its war against drugs and illegal Marijuana plantations, Assam Rifles destroyed 30,000 illegal plantations of Marijuana worth Rs 1.05 crore in General Area Lembucherra of Tripura," Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles (HQ IGAR) (East) said on Sunday. Approximately 30,000 fully grown illegal marijuana plants were destroyed and burned, with an approximate market value of Rs 1.05 crore, the statement said.

Earlier last week, Assam Rifles apprehended two drug peddlers and seized 22,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 3.8 crore from General Area Patharkandi, under Patharkandi police station in Assam's Karimganj district. Apart from the Yaba tablets, the Assam Rifles also seized Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth Rs 10,500, and a mobile phone worth Rs 20,000 was also recovered from the drug peddlers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

