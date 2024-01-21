Big victory for Kar Sevaks, says Jagadguru Rambhadracharya ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony

With just one day remaining for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya expressed on Sunday that this event signifies a triumph for the Karsevaks who played a crucial role in the Ram Temple movement. Describing it as a significant victory for the Kar Sevaks, the revered seer of Tulsi Peeth in Chitrakoot stated, "I consider it a big victory for Kar Sevaks and the most important moment of their life."

He drew a parallel to the emotions felt by Vashishtha Ji upon Lord Ram's return after completing 14 years of exile. Vashishtha Ji, also known as Guru Vashishtha, is a revered sage and one of Lord Ram's teachers. Vashishtha Ji, or Guru Vashishtha, is the revered sage who is said to be one of the teachers of Lord Ram.

The week-long rituals for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol entered its sixth day today, marking another significant step in the auspicious event on Monday. The day commenced with the daily puja of the deities, a practice central to the ongoing Pran Pratishtha rituals. "Today's puja ritual started with the havan and the idol of Ram Lalla was kept in Madhyadhivas today. Night Jagran Adhivas will also start today itself. The worship of the old idol of Ram Lalla is also going on in the Yagyashala. The rituals of worship are being performed with various flowers procured from many places, including Chennai and Pune," the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra stated on Sunday.

In today's puja, Anil Mishra, along with his family, the President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad(VHP), Dr RN Singh and others, performed the puja rituals. Earlier on Saturday, rituals with sugar and fruits, along with daily prayers and Havan were carried out on the fifth day of the Vedic rituals ahead of the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

The posters depicting the child version of Lord Ram also adorned the entry gate to the grand temple. Earlier, on Friday, the idol of Ram Lalla, carved by renowned Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on January 18. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, which will be officiated by a complement of priests chosen from across the country. A team of priests is to be led by Lakshami Kant Dixit. (ANI)

