Left Menu

Mumbai Marathon: 75-yr-old participant dies of heart attack, 46-yr-old collapses, dies

In a sombre turn of events during the Mumbai Marathon 2024 on Sunday, two participants lost their lives on Marine Drive.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 22:21 IST
Mumbai Marathon: 75-yr-old participant dies of heart attack, 46-yr-old collapses, dies
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sombre turn of events during the Mumbai Marathon 2024 on Sunday, two participants lost their lives on Marine Drive. According to the Mumbai Police, a 75-year-old participant, Rajendra Chandmal Bora, suffered a fatal heart attack while running the full 42-kilometre marathon.

Bora collapsed suddenly on Marine Drive, prompting bystanders to rush him to Bombay Hospital. Unfortunately, doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival, attributing his demise to a heart attack. Simultaneously, another tragedy unfolded as a 46-year-old participant, identified as Suvardeep Banerjee, lost his life during the marathon, the police official said.

Banerjee, who had been partaking in the full marathon from Worli, collapsed, leading the police to swiftly transport him to Nair Hospital. Doctors at Nair Hospital declared him dead upon examination, and the exact cause of his demise remains under investigation.

Mumbai Police have registered cases under ADR and initiated a thorough investigation into both incidents at Azad Maidan. Meanwhile, the Tata Mumbai Marathon saw several records broken with Ethiopian runners dominating the event here in Mumbai on Sunday.

Defending champion Hayle Lemi Berhanu won the men's while, Aberash Minsewo won the women's race. The event was flagged off by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai.

After the conclusion of the event, he emphasized the message of the marathon and said, "This is a much-awaited Marathon all over the world. Everyone from children to senior citizens is participating. Through this marathon, they are giving a message of development and saving the environment. TATA has been organising this marathon for 19 years... Mumbai Police and administration have made commendable arrangements." Famous Bollywood celebrities Rahul Bose, Kalki Koechlin and veteran lyricist Gulzar were also present in the marathon (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India
4
India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024