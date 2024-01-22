"Beginning of Ram Rajya": Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri ahead of Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri has termed this day the beginning of 'Ram Rajya'. "This is a proud day for India. This is the beginning of 'Ram Rajya'. My heart is full and we are very happy. Best wishes to the entire nation and the world," said Dhirendra Shastri.

Meanwhile, Yog Guru Baba Ramdev, while speaking to ANI, said, "We came when Ram Lalla was in a tent and today the grand temple is being constructed. A new Sanatan history is being created. With Pran Pratishtha being done, this is the new beginning of Ram Rajya. And today we have almost all our top religious and spiritual leaders over here. More than 200 crore Ram Devotees are happy today and there cannot be greater luck than this that we are all witnessing this event." The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla is scheduled for Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, which falls today, January 22. The Pran Pratishtha is expected to start around 12.30 p.m. and end at 1 p.m.

The ceremony will witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among other dignitaries. Army helicopters will shower flowers on Ayodhya and 30 artists will play different Indian musical instruments at the temple premises at the time of Aarti at Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Pran Pratishtha day, according to temple authorities.

The historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, will also attend the ceremony. The Prime Minister will address this distinguished gathering on the occasion. Following all the Shastriya protocols, the Pran Pratishtha will be held in the Abhijeet Muhurta in the afternoon.

Generally, there are seven Adhivasas in the Pran Pratistha ceremony, and a minimum of three Adhivasas are in practice. There will be 121 Acharyas conducting the rituals. Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid will be overseeing, coordinating and directing all the proceedings of the Anushthan, and the principal Acharya will be Lakshmikant Dixit of Kashi. Acharyas of all schools of Bharatiya spiritualism, religion, sect, system of worship, tradition, Sants of more than 150 traditions, Mahamandaleshwars, Mandaleshwars, Shrimahants, Mahants, Nagas, as well as leading figures of more than 50 Adivasi, Girivasi, Tatavasi, Dwipavasi tribal traditions, will remain present to witness the Prana Pratistha ceremony on the premises of the Bhavya Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

After the completion of the Pran Pratishtha programme in the Garbha-Griha, all the witnesses will have darshan, respectively. The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

The main entrance to the Mandir is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. There are a total of five Mandaps (Halls) in the Mandir - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap. Near the Mandir is a historic Well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the southwestern part of the Mandir complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu. (ANI)

